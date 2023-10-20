One person transported to hospital after deputy-involved fight 

One person was transported to a local hospital after a deputy-involved fight broke out at the intersection of Whites and Soledad Canyon roads on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

A deputy was concerned for the safety of a man after seeing him in the middle of traffic at the intersection, according to Lt. Luis Molina, and attempted to remove him from the street. The person was uncooperative and the deputy ultimately was able to subdue him with the help of some Good Samaritans, Molina said.

The person was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol as well as resisting arrest, Molina said. The deputy did not sustain injuries and the suspect was transported due to the suspicion of being under the influence.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene at 5:35 p.m. to transport the suspect and left the scene at 6:05 p.m., according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters.