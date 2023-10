Slow-Motion Magic hosted its fourth annual “Conjuring for a Cure” to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease and raise funds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research on Sunday. Founder of Slow-Motion Magic, David Rabotnick, was diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease and utilized his love for magic as physical therapy. The show had three magicians perform a series of different tricks for the audience at Chabad of Santa Clarita Valley.