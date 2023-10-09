Rocktoberfest declared a success despite hot weather

KHUG 97.5 FM hosted its first Rocktoberfest music festival at Castaic Lake Recreation Area on Saturday, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit radio station.

Concert goers had a good time listening to rock classics despite the weekend heatwave that hit the Santa Clarita Valley.

Attendees made sure to have a great time, despite the hot weather at Castaic Lake on Saturday. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saturday’s temperatures reached as high as 99 degrees. Rocktoberfest attendees brought lawn chairs, blankets and tents to enjoy the musical performances in comfort. The majority of them were sitting under large trees for shade.

“Heat is always a challenge for a concert, but everyone showed up! They love the music,” KHUG founder Henry Urick said. “The comment I heard the most was, ‘We sure wish you’d do more of these.’”

It took a total of two months to plan and organize Rocktoberfest, said Urick

John Caprarelli, and his daugher Gianna, 7, enjoyed the music and the atmosphere of the event together. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Dozens of attendees danced under the hot sun while the bands performed on an outdoor stage in front of the lake, creating panoramic views.

The Rocktoberfest lineup, focusing on tribute bands, included: Eagles Tribute by Desperado; Fleetwood Mac Tribute – Gypsy Dreams; Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute – Travelin’ Band; and Jack Mack & The Heart Attack.

“We love the music. We’ve been here since Fleetwood Mac. I think they were our favorite. The music is awesome … just wish it wasn’t so hot,” said Celeste Zenkner, a Santa Clarita Valley resident.

From let to right: Celeste Zenkner, Mark Zenkner, Catie Zenkner, Kyla Kelly and Natalie Zenkner made sure to have a great time during Rocktoberfest. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Despite the heat she managed to continue dancing with her husband, two daughters and sister enjoying the music and singing to the lyrics.

The event had various food trucks for attendees to purchase food. Cocktails, beer and wine were being sold for attendees over the age of 21.

There was also a VIP section with tents for shade, reserved seating and a private bar.