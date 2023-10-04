Santa Clarita Runners continues tradition of supporting high school cross country teams

News release

The Santa Clarita Runners organization has continued its tradition of assisting local high school cross country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.

The most recent event, held this past Fourth of July, saw nearly 1,000 participants adorned in red, white, and blue spirit wear taking part in the 5K or 10K race (or both), while scores of toddlers and children participated in the Kiddie K.

The Independence Day Classic, organized by the Santa Clarita Runners Club, is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year, the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This year’s Independence Day Classic was a resounding success, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Santa Clarita Runners’ members and the invaluable support of event sponsors,” the cllub said in a news release.

The club announced it was able to donate a total of $22,750, with each of the seven local high schools’ cross country programs receiving $3,250. This year’s donation brings the club’s cumulative contributions to nearly $170,000 since its inception.

Representatives from the schools’ cross country teams were presented with checks at the run club’s summer social.

“These donations have proven to be critical as cross country programs often lack the financial support that larger sports programs enjoy, relying heavily on contributions to cover uniforms, event registration fees, transportation and other expenses,” the club’s release said.

Paola Howard, the club’s president, said in the release that this year’s event was the largest ever in terms of both participants and sponsors. “Our race committee put on a hugely successful event, and we are thrilled with the donations we were able to provide this year.”

Those interested in becoming sponsors of next year’s Independence Day Run can contact the Santa Clarita Runners at [email protected].

The Santa Clarita Runners’ 2023 Independence Day Classic raised a total of $22,750, with each of the seven local high schools’ cross country programs receiving $3,250. Courtesy photo.