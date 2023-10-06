Sheriff’s Foundation plans to give half of poker proceeds to Clinkunbroomer estate 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is scheduled to host its poker tournament fundraiser on Nov. 4 and half of the proceeds will be given to the Ryan Clinkunbroomer estate.

The poker tournament fundraiser at Santa Clarita Studios is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

“The community is coming together to raise funds to support the fallen officer. Half of the proceeds is going to his estate and the other half is going to the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation to help support our local sheriffs,” said Scott Schauer, a member of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation’s board of directors.

“We’re definitely going to honor him there … We’re almost maxed out with poker players, so we’ve had a great response and great sponsors,” Schauer said.

Clinkunbroomer was a Santa Clarita resident who was shot and killed on duty in Palmdale on Sept. 16. The man accused of killing him, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff Sept. 18 and later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murder charges.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation wants to give Clinkunbroomer’s family and Palmdale sheriff’s deputies time after the funeral to decide if they will be present for the fundraising event.

Clinkunbroomer’s funeral was held Thursday in downtown Los Angeles at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Sponsored by Santa Clarita Studios and LA North Studios, the poker tournament is almost sold out and the sheriff’s foundation is seeking quality prize donations to give to the winners.

“Something to award the winners because we want as much of the proceeds to go to the family and the foundation,” Schauer said.

The foundation is seeking prize donations such as sports tickets, concert tickets, getaway trips, golf outings, etc.

Those interested in making a prize donation can contact Scott Schauer at 661-713-6099.