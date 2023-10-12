Smash-and-grab reported at BevMo! 

A smash-and-grab was reported to have taken place at the BevMo! on The Old Road in Valencia at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Lt. Mark Perkins, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Perkins said the description of the suspects was vague and that law enforcement was working to get a higher-resolution video angle to help obtain a better description.

One suspect was described as wearing “all gray” clothing and both were said to be wearing gloves and “pretty covered up.” Their vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Perkins said the suspects smashed the window and stole a currently unknown value or amount of merchandise from the store.

There is no further information available, at the time of this publication.