SUV rolls over in Canyon Country

A truck and a white SUV collided in the intersection of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Valley Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, resulting in the rollover of the SUV, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The truck collided into the SUV, pushing it onto the side of the street. The SUV then rolled over the curb and drove down the hill, according to Jensen.

One person sustained minor injuries. There were no transports, according to Melanie Flores, the supervising fire dispatcher.