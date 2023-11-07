51-year-old arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in domestic dispute 

A 51-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Monday night in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a call was received by the station at 7:01 p.m. detailing a potential kidnapping.

Deputies learned upon arrival that the suspect and the victim got into a domestic dispute and the suspect forced the victim to go to the car with him, according to Perkins.

Perkins said that there was no available information, at the time of this publication, to clarify if the victim was held against their will on their way to the car or if the incident had escalated into the victim being put in the car.

According to Cornell Law School, “kidnapping is a crime at common law consisting of an unlawful restraint of a person’s liberty by force or show of force.”

The car was identified as a black Dodge challenger. The suspect was found at 8:30 p.m. after running out of gas, according to Perkins.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.