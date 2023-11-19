Break-in attempt reported at Central Park 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Someone tried to break into a building at Central Park on Saturday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“They tried to break into a building at Central Park,” said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet. “A security guard observed a male adult breaking the lock on a door. The suspect fled on foot.” 

The incident was initially reported to the authorities at 11:03 p.m. on Saturday, with the suspect being described as a Hispanic man wearing all-black clothing. No arrests have been made as of this publication. 

Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS