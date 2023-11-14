Castaic residents expected to get Chiquita Canyon updates  





For those seeking more information about the smell at Chiquita Canyon Landfill, there are a pair of community meetings this week for residents.

The landfill has been given several remediation orders after months of complaints and violations over a stench caused by a smoldering, subsurface reaction officials have blamed on the mismanagement of an older section of the landfill under previous ownership.

This week, Chiquita Canyon Landfill is expected to announce its installation of a third flare that’s intended to help capture landfill gasses, in particular, dimethyl sulfide, which is considered to be a big part of the smell.

Steve Cassulo, district manager for Chiquita Canyon, which is owned by Waste Connections, previously said the landfill hoped to have the flare up and running ahead of its 45-day deadline from the Air Quality Management District, which permits the flare. That deadline is Tuesday.

A spokesman for the company didn’t have an update Monday but said one is expected at this week’s community meetings.

The first meeting, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee, is focused solely on Chiquita Canyon’s issues and outreach.

That meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Castaic Library, which is located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, and is also hosted online: https://bit.ly/3QWnir8

Wednesday’s Castaic Area Town Council meeting has a broader agenda but is also expected to provide residents an update about the landfill.

That meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted virtually at zoom.com, with the webinar ID: 896 7408 5265, and the passcode: 211269.