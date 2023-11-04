‘Celebration of Life’ scheduled for local teen Trey Brown 

A “Celebration of Life” for local teen Trey Brown, who died earlier this year, is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The teen died on June 30 and his memory is being continued on by his parents Christine and Donald Brown through Trey’s Foundation and the Tell Someone Challenge.

This celebration is set to further highlight Christine and Donald Brown’s wishes of just hearing more about the impact their son had on others’ lives.

Those who would like to speak can contact Denise Furmidge at 661-510-6225 via text.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Pico Canyon Elementary School, the school Trey attended in his youth. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.