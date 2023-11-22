CHP Newhall on the lookout for attempted murder suspect 

Units from California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office are joining the search for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in the jurisdiction of the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office on Wednesday, according to CHP Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, officers are searching southbound on the State Route 14 freeway from Ward Road, near Acton.

It was reported that a suspect had shot a victim in the hand on Wednesday afternoon and could potentially be heading to a house in Granada Hills, according to Greengard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.