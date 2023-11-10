City looking to expand roller rink plans again 

At Tuesday’s Santa Clarita City Council meeting, city staff are expected to once again ask for more money to expand the design plans for the city’s roller rink, bringing the total potential design costs to around $1.66 million.

This would be the second time the plans being designed by Anil Verma Associates Inc. for The Rink Sports Pavilion, which the city is referring to as The Rink, have expanded in scope since being approved in April 2022. The planned location for the skating rink is directly behind the Santa Clarita Activities Center on Centre Pointe Parkway.

The Santa Clarita City Council originally approved a $356,180 design in April 2022 to build a gated roller skating rink with a single-story covered structure, shaded seating, an audio booth, security cameras, WiFi access point, LED lighting and landscaping.

Based on the design options, a fully enclosed, multiuse facility was chosen for the design at that cost, according to city officials in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

A year later, city officials said the design for a roller-skating rink with overlays of a basketball court, pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, a disc jockey booth with a sound and lighting system and a designated area for special events would be $200,000 more than that previously anticipated.

Tuesday’s action looks at raising the cost again.

“Since the award of the design contract, the proposed design for the Rink has been modified to expand the building footprint and include a kitchen/concession area, additional storage, a family restroom, and exterior improvements,” according to a city of Santa Clarita agenda report by Shannon Pickett of the city’s Public Works Department. “These amenities will improve the functionality of the facility while addressing the current and future needs of the community. These modifications have significantly increased the scope of the project.”

The designs for the changes increase the planning by a total of $747,500, including contingency — bringing the total design contract amount to $1,663,300, including contingency, according to city officials.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states the project supports the “Building and Creating Community” theme of the city’s five-year strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025.