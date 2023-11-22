City to host tree lighting at The Cube

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council, along with Los Angeles Kings announcer Daryl Evans, will lead the community in a countdown as they flip the switch illuminating the Christmas tree located directly on the ice.

This year, the event will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show titled, “The Nightmare Before Christmas at The Cube.”

Directly after the event, attendees are invited to the public skate session from 7:30 to 9 p.m. where they will have the opportunity to take photos with the Kings Crew and L.A. Kings mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own mascot, Sammy Clarita. Children will also have the chance to get in the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill right next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided.

The community is also invited to cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they face off against the University of California, Berkeley, at 8:15 p.m. on the NHL Rink. Attendees are encouraged to bring teddy bears or other stuffed toys for a teddy bear toss, which will take place after the first UCLA goal. All of the teddy bears tossed onto the ice will be donated to a local nonprofit.

For any questions regarding the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube, contact Matt Dugan at [email protected].