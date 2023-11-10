Condo complex fire affects 3 units 

A dryer fire that broke out in Newhall affected three units inside a condo complex, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Ed Pickett, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 21370 Nandina Lane at 10:04 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:08 a.m.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Upon arrival, firefighters learned a fire broke out from a dryer.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The fire spread into the subfloor and affected two additional units, according to Pickett.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to reports from the scene, residents in the unit were displaced.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

No knock-down time was reported, according to Pickett, but the incident was cleared at 12:20 p.m.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

No injuries were sustained.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal