Condo complex fire affects 3 units 

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
A dryer fire that broke out in Newhall affected three units inside a condo complex, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Ed Pickett, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 21370 Nandina Lane at 10:04 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:08 a.m.  

Upon arrival, firefighters learned a fire broke out from a dryer.  

The fire spread into the subfloor and affected two additional units, according to Pickett.  

According to reports from the scene, residents in the unit were displaced.  

No knock-down time was reported, according to Pickett, but the incident was cleared at 12:20 p.m. 

No injuries were sustained. 

