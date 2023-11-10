Condo complex fire affects 3 units 

A dryer fire that broke out in Newhall affected three units inside a condo complex, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
According to Ed Pickett, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 21370 Nandina Lane at 10:04 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 10:08 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters learned a fire broke out from a dryer.
The fire spread into the subfloor and affected two additional units, according to Pickett.
According to reports from the scene, residents in the unit were displaced.
No knock-down time was reported, according to Pickett, but the incident was cleared at 12:20 p.m.
No injuries were sustained.