Coroner IDs 12-year-old boy found dead in Sand Canyon  

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person found dead Monday on the side of Sand Canyon Road.

Willians Lemus Ayala, 12, was found dead on the side of the road at 6:31 a.m., according to a Nixle alert from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department issued Monday morning.

Lt. Arturo Spencer, who’s leading the investigation for the department’s Homicide Bureau, has not yet publicly released any information regarding the status of the investigation and whether any suspects have been identified.

The initial report indicated the boy was a gunshot victim who was found at the side of Sand Canyon Road, near Mile Marker 6.27, by California Highway Patrol officers.

The area where the body was found was a remote location more than a mile north of Placerita Canyon in Sand Canyon.