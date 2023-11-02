Deputies ask for help in locating missing person

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for residents’ help in finding 25-year-old Smaran Prakash Poudyal, who was last seen in Saugus at 20800 Satinwood Drive on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Poudyal is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, straight, black hair and a tattoo of a spider on his left hand, according to the LASD Nixle issued Thursday afternoon. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a green jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.