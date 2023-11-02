Deputies ask for help in locating missing person

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for residents’ help in finding 25-year-old Smaran Prakash Poudyal, who was last seen in Saugus at 20800 Satinwood Drive on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 a.m. 

Poudyal is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, straight, black hair and a tattoo of a spider on his left hand, according to the LASD Nixle issued Thursday afternoon. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes and a green jacket.  

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

