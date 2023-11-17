Detectives investigating assault, kidnapping reported in Sand Canyon  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are investigating a report of a woman who was attacked by a man who pretended to be her taxi driver before he pulled over on Highway 14 and tried to assault her.

The victim reported to the station that around 5:26 p.m. Sept. 20, she was met by a gray Toyota Camry at the curb-line outside the Vons at 16550 Soledad Canyon Road, where she expected to meet her taxi.

The driver, described as male, Black, 25-30 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, pulled up to the curb and said he was the victim’s taxi and instructed the victim to get in the front passenger seat while the victim was walking to the rear of the car.

The victim then reluctantly sat up front and observed two drinks in the middle compartment that appeared to be from the nearby Starbucks.

The suspect then drove the vehicle, along with the victim, onto Highway 14 at Sand Canyon Road, according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

“As he entered the freeway, the victim told the suspect he was driving the wrong way. The suspect became irate and called the victim profane names as he sped onto the freeway,” according to sworn statements in courthouse records.

After exiting the freeway at Soledad Canyon Road, he made a left turn and parked on the right shoulder underneath a highway bridge, where he tried to strangle his victim, the report states.

The victim told detectives she might have lost consciousness during the attack, because she couldn’t breathe. She ultimately managed to break free from her attacker by striking him on his groin, according to the detective’s report in court records.

The suspect also stole her cellphone from her during the attack, which was assigned to the station’s Robbery Division on Oct. 6, according to court records of the investigation.