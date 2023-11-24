‘Elf: The Musical’ opening at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of “Elf The Musical,” based on the New Line Cinema movie “Elf,” opens this Friday, Nov. 24 and is scheduled to run until Dec. 23. The opening performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

“Based on the beloved film, this magical production follows the hilarious misadventures of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole,” read a Canyon Theatre Guild news release about the production. “The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.”

“It’s the perfect addition to everyone’s Holiday festivities,” Director Ted Tobin said in the release. “This year everyone’s holiday goals should be to become ‘Elf aware.’”

The Associated Press reviewed the musical adaptation during its Broadway revival: “Those expecting to laugh as much as they did at the movie won’t be disappointed. What might come as a surprise is just how polished these songs and arrangements are, particularly the larger-than-life opening number at Santa’s workshop and several scenes in a very strong second act.”

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s holiday show has been a tradition for several years, with decorations, live caroling and hot apple cider.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $19 for seniors and juniors. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/elfthemusical.