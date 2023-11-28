Family of murdered deputy files complaint against LASD 

The family of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was killed Sept. 16 just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station where he worked, is filing a $20 million claim against L.A. County and the city of Palmdale that could be a precursor to a lawsuit, according to documents obtained by The Signal.

Law enforcement officials believe Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was shot and killed by Kevin Cataneo Salazar after the deputy exited the station’s lot and drove westbound on East Avenue Q, the complaint states.

Salazar has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in Clinkunbroomer’s death.

“But the murder could have been prevented but for the intentional actions of the (Sheriff’s Department) and Sheriff (Robert) Luna’s intentional actions in forcing LASD employees to work such massive overtime,” the complaint states.

The complaint also claims the mandated overtime, which for Clinkunbroomer exceeded 100 hours a month, violated the department’s operating memorandum of understanding and created a safety hazard.

The complaint alleges the sheriff and the department were aware of the danger of these actions. It seeks $20 million for the damages, injuries and losses incurred by Clinkunbroomer’s father and mother. Filing such a complaint is a step in the process leading up to a potential civil lawsuit.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.