Gusts of wind expected until Tuesday  

You can finally put those umbrellas away but keep a coat nearby, as winds will be as strong as 60 mph throughout early this coming week, according to National Weather Service officials.

The cause of the winds is “a pressure difference, much higher pressure over Nevada than there is on the southwest of California coast,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the NWS. “A big surge of wind coming in from the north on the back side of the storm system that we had yesterday.”

The forecasts for the Santa Clarita Valley are as follows:

• Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

• Monday night: Clear, with a low around 44. Windy, with a north-northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

“Tonight it will be mostly clear, 25-35 mph winds are expected,” said Sweet on Sunday morning. “Wind gusts of 50 mph on Tuesday … at night it finally calms down.”

The National Weather Service has announced a wind advisory in effect Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.