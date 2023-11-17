Kohl’s falls victim to smash-and-grab, $130,000 in the hole 

Kohl’s in Valencia fell victim to a burglary early Friday morning, losing approximately $130,000 in merchandise, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Adolso Gonzalez, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 5:53 a.m. on Friday the SCV Sheriff’s Station received a call reporting glass broken at the Kohl’s located on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard.

Upon deputies’ arrival, several jewelry cases were found to be smashed.

The estimated value of the jewelry stolen was $130,000.

Adolso said, at the time of this publication, no suspect(s) has been arrested and no suspect description is available.

No injuries were reported.