LAPD officer’s case over nude photos due back next month 





An attorney representing a Los Angeles Police Department officer charged with six misdemeanors alleging he shared nude pictures of his wife appeared Wednesday in Newhall as the prosecution sought more time to consider the evidence.

Brady Lamas, 45, of Santa Clarita, stands accused of six violations of penal code section 647j(4), a misdemeanor, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Court documents obtained by The Signal indicate the alleged victim, who’s also a sworn LAPD officer, found out Lamas was sharing photos using Kik and other online software to their coworkers and strangers and immediately pressed charges and filed for divorce.

The allegations led to Lamas’ arrest in January 2022, according to court records, and then subsequent investigations by the LAPD, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the District Attorney’s Office Justice System Integrity Division, which is prosecuting the case.

The DA’s Office filed charges in December 2022.

The defense asked if, due to the age of the case, it could be back in court by the end of the year.

The reason for the continuance was a question of the evidence turned over to the prosecution, which was raised by the defense with respect to “compelled statements,” which Deputy District Attorney John B. Perroni III told Judge Gary Micon about in open court at Wednesday’s hearing.

When a law enforcement officer is under investigation by an agency, the agency can compel an officer to give a statement about an incident irrespective of the Fifth Amendment, which only protects against self-incrimination.

However, current rulings prohibit such a statement from being used against a defendant, so a different prosecutor is reviewing the evidence filed against Lamas to make sure such a statement isn’t in there before it’s returned to Perroni for consideration.

Micon set a future hearing date of Dec. 18.