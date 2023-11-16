LASD requesting help in locating 13-year-old missing boy 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Canyon Country.

Shayne Wade Thompson was last seen on Nov. 3 in the 19600 block of Sunrise Summit Drive. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black shorts and a New York Yankee hat.

Thompson is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 120 pounds.

The family is concerned for his wellbeing, according to a Nixle alert released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Thompson can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station juvenile and gangs — or, “JAG” — detectives at 661-260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, use a smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.