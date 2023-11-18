Local 399 Teamsters host Thanksgiving food drive for affected SAG-AFTRA members

On July 14, thousands of people had no clear picture of the future of their careers as the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

“Some people were just giving up,” said Shannon Miller, a Teamsters Local 399 driver. “Some people were trying to find different careers just to survive.”

Nov. 9 provided hope as SAG-AFTRA approved a deal, putting an end to the historic almost-four-month strike.

Cars line up as 399 Hollywood Teamster member, Sargon Mikhail welcomes one of the 100 industry worker’s who came for the Thanksgiving dinner drive through give-a-way held at Santa Clarita Studios in Santa Clarita on Friday, 111723. Dan Watson/The Signal

The end of the strike has not given an immediate snapback for all those affected and does not erase the months-long period of unemployment the SAG-AFTRA members endured. This has become especially prevalent as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches in less than a week.

“We just saw a need,” said Shannon. “Why should they have to choose between paying their bill and having a Thanksgiving with their family? Let’s make that easier for them.”

Shannon and her husband, and fellow Teamsters Local 399 driver, hosted a Thanksgiving food drive on Friday at Santa Clarita Studios for those affected by the strike.

Event organizer, Chris Miller helps load one of the 100 dinners during the Thanksgiving dinner drive through give-a-way held at Santa Clarita Studios in Santa Clarita on Friday, 111723. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We just wanted to help the community,” said Chris Miller. “We saw how much Teamsters were struggling. People think Teamsters don’t struggle, but we do.”

The husband-wife duo took to GoFundMe to raise money for the drive.

“The Millers have always felt a need to be of service to the community and that was an easy extension to their Teamster family during the extended strikes of 2023,” said Michael Sparks, a volunteer at the event, “raising over $3,200 to purchase all the side dishes and desserts for a beautiful meal.”

One hundred bags were filled with everything needed for a Thanksgiving dinner for a family of four – turkeys, pies, stuffing, green bean casserole, potatoes, butter and cider.

Volunteers Rob Wood, left, and Robert Garcia stack pumpkin pies during the Thanksgiving dinner drive through give-a-way held at Santa Clarita Studios in Santa Clarita on Friday, 111723. Dan Watson/The Signal

Those who signed up simply drove in and picked up their Thanksgiving meal.

“Thank you brothers and sisters!” shouted one of the attendees.

Shannon and Chris were accompanied by their fellow Teamster drivers as volunteers to help put together the bags and give them away to the cars.

“One thing I’ve noticed about the union is everybody wants to help,” said Shannon. “You don’t have to ask for help.”

Just as Shannon said they had to even turn away volunteers, someone in a car driving up to pick up their food asked if they needed any more volunteers.