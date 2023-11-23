One arrested in suspected kidnapping  

One person was arrested in a suspected kidnapping that ended at the Newhall Park and Ride near Highway 14, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, three law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call of an alleged kidnapping that ended at the Newhall Park and Ride. The incident reportedly drew responses from the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department and the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We just know that we had a call for service over there. We detained, and LAPD came over because it is their investigation,” said Dakota Whitaker, watch deputy with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident is under investigation as of the publication of this story and none of the three agencies involved provided any additional information when reached for comment on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

