One person transported following rollover on I-5 

One person was transported to a local hospital on Monday afternoon following a traffic collision that resulted in at least one vehicle rolling over on the southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 14 interchange, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders received a report at 1:12 p.m. regarding a traffic collision on the southbound I-5 and were at the scene shortly after, according to Matt Klein, a Fire Department dispatcher. He added that that scene was cleared at 2:07 p.m.

A SigAlert was issued by the California Highway Patrol for the No. 6 lane on the southbound I-5 after the incident was reported, according to CHP’s QuickMap website. The SigAlert was no longer in place as of Monday evening.

There is no further information as of this story’s publication.