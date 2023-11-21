One transported in vehicle versus motorcycle collision 

Dan Watson/ The Signal
A vehicle and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wayman Street Tuesday morning, resulting in one male transported to the hospital.  

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to West Lyons Avenue, arriving on the scene at 10:39 a.m.  

The transport occurred at 10:47 a.m. Aldana could not confirm whether it was the motorcyclist or the driver who was injured, or the extent of the injury. 

The details surrounding the crash are not known at the time of this publication.   

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

