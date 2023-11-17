Photos: Frank Rock’s “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility”

Frank Rock welcomed visitors to his artist’s reception of his exhibition titled, “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility,” at The Main on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The collection of acrylic paintings replicated the many beaches of Southern California, as well as Mexico and South Africa, where Rock found inspiration in reflective light and open clouds.

Rock, who has been drawing since his childhood, had always wanted his own show, and spent nearly seven years curating pieces available for purchase.

The exhibition will be open until Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Frank Rock’s Thursday evening exhibition titled “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility” was on display at The Main, featuring Rock’s appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Frank Rocks stands next to his favorite painting, “Turbulence,” during his Thursday night exhibition at The Main. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Attendees admire Frank Rock’s reception on Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Main titled: Touchstones-Transitons-Tranquility.

Attendees admire Rock’s work during his Thursday night exhibition at The Main. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

A sign at The Main invites attendees to visit Rock’s work. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal