Photos: Frank Rock’s “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility”

Frank Rock welcomed visitors to his artist’s reception of his exhibition titled, “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility,” at The Main on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The collection of acrylic paintings replicated the many beaches of Southern California, as well as Mexico and South Africa, where Rock found inspiration in reflective light and open clouds.
Rock, who has been drawing since his childhood, had always wanted his own show, and spent nearly seven years curating pieces available for purchase.
The exhibition will be open until Tuesday, Nov. 28.