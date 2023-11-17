Photos: Frank Rock’s “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility”

Artist Frank Rock poses with his collection of paintings made over the years during his reception on Thursday, Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Artist Frank Rock poses with his collection of paintings made over the years during his reception on Thursday, Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Frank Rock welcomed visitors to his artist’s reception of his exhibition titled, “Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility,” at The Main on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The collection of acrylic paintings replicated the many beaches of Southern California, as well as Mexico and South Africa, where Rock found inspiration in reflective light and open clouds.

Rock, who has been drawing since his childhood, had always wanted his own show, and spent nearly seven years curating pieces available for purchase. 

The exhibition will be open until Tuesday, Nov. 28. 

Frank Rock's Thursday evening exhibition titled "Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility" was on display at The Main, featuring Rock's appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Frank Rocks stands next to his favorite painting, "Turbulence," during his Thursday night exhibition at The Main. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Frank Rock's Thursday evening exhibition titled "Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility" was on display at The Main, featuring Rock's appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Attendees admire Frank Rock's reception on Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Main titled: Touchstones-Transitons-Tranquility.
Frank Rock's Thursday evening exhibition titled "Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility" was on display at The Main, featuring Rock's appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Attendees admire Rock's work during his Thursday night exhibition at The Main. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Frank Rock's Thursday evening exhibition titled "Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility" was on display at The Main, featuring Rock's appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Frank Rock's Thursday evening exhibition titled "Touchstones-Transitions-Tranquility" was on display at The Main, featuring Rock's appreciation for beaches in acrylic. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
A sign at The Main invites attendees to visit Rock's work. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Attendees could help themselves to refreshments and a charcuterie board during Rock’s exhibition at The Main. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

