Photos: Rotary Club of SCV delivers turkeys to Salvation Army

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley member Larry Parsons rolls some of the 50 chickens and and 25 turkeys which were donated to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps in Newhall on Tuesday, 112123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Gallery: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal

Del Stewart, 19, rolls a cart containing some of the 50 chickens and and 25 turkeys which were donated to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps by The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in Newhall on Tuesday, 112123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rebecca Berens, Salvation Army of Santa Clarita Valley Corps program coordinator organizes some of the 50 chickens and and 25 turkeys which were donated to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps by The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in Newhall on Tuesday, 112123. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley, member R.J. Stewart loads some of the 50 chickens and and 25 turkeys onto a cart which were delivered to The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps in Newhall on Tuesday, 112123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

