Santa Clarita Elementary staff to be relocated after students 

Santa Clarita Elementary School staff will have a chance to find a new home in the Saugus Union School District, but only after the district knows where the school’s students will be going, according to Jennifer Stevenson, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.

The district board voted last week to approve a resolution to close the school once the current school year ends in June. According to a Nov. 1 letter sent to parents via ParentSquare, the deadline for Santa Clarita Elementary students to request a transfer to another district school is Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

Parents were instructed to provide a first and second choice of schools in their requests. Those who do not meet the deadline are subject to the district’s regular intra-district criteria, meaning a parent’s request may not be granted should the requested school already be filled up.

Once students have been relocated, the process for moving staff to new schools can begin, Stevenson said. That may not occur until March, she added, as analysis reports will have to be done to determine which schools need more staff.

The form for requesting a transfer was attached to the letter sent to parents. That form can be emailed to Elizabeth Krueger, part of the district’s student support services staff and “concierge” for Santa Clarita Elementary families, at [email protected]. The form can also be dropped off at the district office located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.