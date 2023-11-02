Saugus resident arrested on suspicion of ‘terrorize causing fear’ 

A 50-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of a charge of “terrorize causing fear” inside a Starbucks last week, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Oct. 23 at approximately 8:45 a.m. deputies responded to a call for service at the Starbucks on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“The male adult entered the location and was asked to leave,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “A verbal altercation occurred, and the suspect became upset and appeared as if he was going to fight the victim.”

The suspect was arrested on Monday on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication.