SCV detectives asking for public’s help in identifying suspect 

Photo courtesy of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives. 113023.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman connected to an identity theft case.  

On Oct. 14, the suspect used several of the victim’s credit cards at multiple Santa Clarita businesses. 

The woman appeared to be her in late 20s to early 30s and is believed to be 5 feet, 1 inch or 5 feet, 2 inches tall, according to a post made by the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Instagram. She may speak with a slight eastern European accent.  

Those with information can contact Detective Kevin Fleck at [email protected] or 661-287-5609. 

