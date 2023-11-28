Smoke shop burglarized in Newhall, suspect outstanding  

A smoke shop in Newhall was the victim of an early-morning burglary on Tuesday and the suspect remains outstanding, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.
According to Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday deputies received a call reporting a burglary at Top Notch Smoke Shop in which the glass was broken. The informant was watching on the security cameras.
Several units responded and the suspect fled the scene before deputies’ arrival, according to reports from the scene.
The suspect was described as a man wearing black pants and a black T-shirt who had a crowbar in his hands, according to Perkins. It is unknown what exactly was stolen and the value of the items.
The suspect remains outstanding at the time of this publication.