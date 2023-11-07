Supervisors to look at extending Castaic Lake operating agreement 

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on extending the operating agreement for the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area with the county Department of Parks and Recreation at Tuesday’s meeting, according to the agenda.

The department is requesting that the board approve an extension of the current agreement for two years, with a month-to-month holdover that would see it be as long as three years, according to a department letter sent to the board. The agreement would allow the department to complete negotiations with the state while still receiving funding from the county.

The previous two-year operating agreement was entered into in November 2021, according to the letter, which stated that “the county and the state continue negotiating multiple complex changes both to the content and responsibility of the parties.”

“Approval of the recommended action to extend the agreement for up to an additional two years will assure the continued management, operation and maintenance of Castaic Lake until negotiations are completed,” the letter reads.

The extension of the agreement is not expected to change the funding that the department currently receives from the county to operate Castaic Lake, according to the letter.

Tuesday’s meeting is also set to see the board vote on extending the rental increase limits in unincorporated areas of the county through June 30, 2024. The current 3% rental increase cap was instituted at the board’s Nov. 1, 2022, meeting.

The board is also expected to hear a report from Cheri Todoroff, the executive director of the Homeless Initiative. The board requested a report at its Oct. 3 meeting.

This is the latest step that the board has taken over the last few months to combat the growing homelessness problem in L.A. County. At its Aug. 1 meeting, a motion was passed to create an executive committee and leadership table on homelessness.

“Forming a regional approach to solving homelessness has been a long time in the making,” read a prepared statement from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion, following the motion’s passing. “We have a lot of different organizations dedicated to helping our homeless but they’re working in silos …. The executive committee and leadership table represent an opportunity for us to rethink our own bureaucracy and drive change.”

Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed live at tinyurl.com/ybem4esf.