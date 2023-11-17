Swatting incident prompts lockdown at Canyon High 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported a lockdown is still in place at Canyon High School, which resulted Friday from an investigation into a report of swatting on the Canyon Country campus.

Authorities first received an alert regarding an incident around noon regarding allegations of a threatening phone call that deputies investigated for about a half-hour, according to station officials and witnesses.

A statement from the William S. Hart Union High School District noted the lockdown was due to a “swatting” call, which is when someone phones in a false threat to a location in an attempt to get SWAT teams and other law enforcement officials to respond.

“Law enforcement is investigating,” according to a statement from Debbie Dunn, the district’s communications coordinator. “We have alerted parents and will provide more information as we have it.”

The Educator’s School Safety Network reports that, nationally, schools have seen a 546% increase in false reports between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

The prank calls, which can have dangerous consequences, are part of a rising crime trend, according to law enforcement, as technology makes it very easy to “spoof” calls, or make them appear as though they’re coming from a legitimate number.

“Deputies are still trying to figure it out (what happened) due to the severity of the allegation,” said Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “I guarantee we have our best deputies and detectives working on that.”