Valencia High School’s MSA students work to save lives 

Valencia High School’s Medical Science Academy took one step forward in saving lives on Tuesday through its partnership with UCLA Health by hosting a blood drive.

The independent program, MSA, gives Valencia students the resources they need to learn about health care, provide them with real-life training and hands-on skills.

Students donated blood through UCLA’s blood drive. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I joined because my family’s always been medical-oriented and medicine is my passion,” said Mahrth Yeruva, an 11th grade member. “I felt like MSA was where I can experience more medical experiences. Every Friday I work football games, and I work alongside the athletic trainer, so it’s nice to pick up on certain skills and leadership abilities.”

Yeruva said the club offers an introduction to the medical field, perfect for those to dip their toes into and see if this is the career they want to pursue. They can learn to love it or decide if it is not meant for them.

Nurses tended to the students who came in the MPR to donate blood Tuesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’ve known since I was a little girl that I wanted to go into health care,” said Blair Rune, a 10th–grade member, “and just being able to get hands-on and really deeper into the meanings of what I want to do. I already know now I want to be in sports medicine. I just love this program so much.”

This particular blood drive had 55 people signed up in addition to walk-ins. Rune said that previous drives have brought in a crowd of approximately 33, so she was really glad to see the significant increase.

Valencia students Nicolas Suarez, 16, Mahrth Yeruva, 16, Stephanie Bautista, 15, Blair Rune, 15, set up the blood drive in the span of two weeks. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

All blood donations went to UCLA Health.

“One pint of blood goes a long way,” said Yeruva.

Senior Michelle Klopp, 17, donates blood in the Valencia MPR Tuesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Just like all of the donations, MSA aims to prep these high schoolers to do the same thing – save lives.

“I want to become a vascular surgeon because of my father, he went through some experiences,” Yeruva said. “I just want to be there to help other people like that one doctor with him.”

Packaged blood were ready to bring back to the hospital. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal