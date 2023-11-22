Valencia resident arrested following burglary  

A 45-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 on Saturday after a burglary call, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday deputies responded to the 25100 block of Anza Drive in regards to a burglary investigation.

The suspect entered the location and stole multiple electrical items, according to Borbon.

The suspect was later located, detained and found to be in possession of narcotics, according to Borbon.

The Valencia suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property exceeding $950 and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication.