Valencia woman killed in fiery crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road 

One person was killed and another sustained major injuries Monday evening in a fiery crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Medical examiners identified the decedent as Cynthia Campana, a 31-year-old Valencia woman, according to the coroner’s office website. She was declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to a CHP report.

Campana died after the 2017 Honda CRV she was driving southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road was struck by a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was heading north and crossed over the double-yellow lines north of Pelton Street — near Green Valley — at around 5:11 p.m.

CHP officers released a preliminary report on the crash that stated Manuel Rosas Aguilar, a 41-year-old Lancaster man, was driving the truck at the time of the crash and sustained major injuries. The truck caught fire after the collision and came to a stop in the southbound lanes, according to the CHP report.

A 27-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The crash tied up traffic for hours on the rural road.

“Both lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed for approximately two hours before the northbound lane was opened up for intermittent traffic control at 7:20 p.m. Both lanes were reopened by 10:45 p.m.