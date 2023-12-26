Alta Vista neighborhood hit by Christmas Day power outage

A widespread power outage was reported in the Alta Vista neighborhood of Santa Clarita on Christmas Day, according to Southern California Edison.

“We know being without power, especially on a holiday, can be a hardship for our customers,” said SCE spokesman Reggie Kumar. “That’s why our crews worked as quickly as safety allowed to restore power to areas located in Santa Clarita and Valencia.”

The initial outage was first reported at 10:52 a.m. and impacted approximately 1,460 customers. SCE personnel were able to partially restore power to all but 421 customers by approximately 11:30 a.m., with all power being fully restored at 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

The outage’s boundaries were reported to be northeast of Weigh Station Road, north of Shadow Ridge Court, east of McBean Parkway, south of Smyth Drive, and west of Rye Canyon Loop. A cause for the outage has not yet been identified.