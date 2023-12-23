Child taken to hospital after medical emergency 

A child was taken to a local hospital on Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 22400 block of Bea Court at 4:16 p.m., according to a fire official who declined to provide a name. Radio traffic indicated the patient was a 1-year-old.

The child was found to be breathing when personnel arrived at the scene nine minutes later, the official said.

The child was transported to a local hospital via a ground vehicle after aid was given at the scene.

The status of the child is unknown at the time of this publication.