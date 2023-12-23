Child taken to hospital after medical emergency 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A child was taken to a local hospital on Friday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 22400 block of Bea Court at 4:16 p.m., according to a fire official who declined to provide a name. Radio traffic indicated the patient was a 1-year-old. 

The child was found to be breathing when personnel arrived at the scene nine minutes later, the official said. 

The child was transported to a local hospital via a ground vehicle after aid was given at the scene. 

The status of the child is unknown at the time of this publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5522, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

