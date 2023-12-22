CHP investigating fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Fire officials all responded to a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision Friday evening near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Sand Canyon Road.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:41 p.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the LA County Fire Department, who said officials responded to an initial report of a collision with a patient who sustained “major injuries.”

No information about the victim was available as of this story’s publication. The identity of the decedent has not yet been released pending the notification of the victim’s next of kin.

Paramedics were on scene three minutes later, he added, and officials rendered medical aid at the scene as of about 6 p.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputy Charlie Upchurch said while the collision took place at an intersection that’s within CHP jurisdiction, due to the weather, severity of the incident and the fact that SCV deputies were nearby, they responded to assist with traffic control.

The SCV received more than 1.25 inches of rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said officers were handling the investigation into the incident, but there was no initial report of an arrest.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, according to the preliminary information available, he said.

The collision also backed up the rush-hour commute in Canyon Country for more than an hour as law enforcement officials closed the intersection to investigate the scene.

The death was the fourth on the SCV’s roads since Oct. 1.

A 17-year-old cyclist was struck in October on McBean Parkway. A Nov. 1 fatal crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Sutters Pointe Drive is now part of a DUI murder case. On Nov. 25, a cyclist was struck and killed in Newhall at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue shortly after noon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.