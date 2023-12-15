Deputies detain two on suspicion of illegal shooting 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two people Thursday night on suspicion of illegal shooting at Travel Village RV Park in Castaic, according to station officials.

Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at the Henry Mayo Drive location at 7:03 p.m. and arrived at 7:12 p.m., according to Sgt. Joanna Warren with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. No injuries were reported, Warren added.

Deputies first received a report of one gunshot before a second report of two gunshots, according to Warren.

Deputies are still investigating the incident at the time of this publication, Warren said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene but were canceled prior to arrival, according to Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor with the Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.