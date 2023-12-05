Detectives asking public for help in shooting 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking the public if they have any information regarding a report of gunshots in Val Verde early Saturday morning.

No one was struck by gunfire, according to station officials, but deputies responded to a home in the 30300 block of San Martinez Road after receiving multiple reports of gunfire at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses reported a man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans was seen running from the area shortly after the incident.

“Deputies canvassed the area and they did locate a vehicle that had been struck by several rounds,” according to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Officials did not identify the type of gun or any additional information about the incident.

Anyone who might know something can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.