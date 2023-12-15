Detectives investigating possible Castaic shooting 

A possible shooting in Castaic on Thursday night is still under investigation as of Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at Valencia Travel Village in Castaic at 7:03 p.m. on Thursday.  

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the report and took a suspicious circumstances report. No injuries were found to be sustained nor was any damage found on any structures.  

Detectives are on the scene on Friday morning further investigating the incident.  

Rylee Kelemen (née Holwager) joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

