Detectives investigating possible Castaic shooting 

A possible shooting in Castaic on Thursday night is still under investigation as of Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Jack Jordan, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at Valencia Travel Village in Castaic at 7:03 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the report and took a suspicious circumstances report. No injuries were found to be sustained nor was any damage found on any structures.

Detectives are on the scene on Friday morning further investigating the incident.