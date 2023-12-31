Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting  

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning in Valencia.

Deputies responded to the scene where the man was shot at approximately 4:31 a.m. on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased,” stated a press release from the LASD.

As deputies responded to a shots-fired call, they were updated by Santa Clarita dispatch that a vehicle was in the middle of the roadway, said Lt. Art Spencer, detective with LASD.

The fatal shooting occurred on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive early Sunday morning in Valencia. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

After locating the vehicle, deputies approached it and “they discovered the victim in the driver’s seat unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” said Spencer.

They treated the victim and subsequently transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, added Spencer.

Deputies reported the vehicle the victim was driving at the time was a dark-colored Toyota SUV.

A dark-colored Toyota SUV that the victim was driving at the time he was shot early in the morning on Sunday in Valencia was being investigated by detectives. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Spencer and other detectives were conducting their investigation while spectators were present at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday. A crime scene photographer was present capturing photos of the vehicle, shoes, a bag and other miscellaneous objects.

“Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are canvassing the area, processing the area. Any evidence, surveillance videos and searching for any witnesses. We don’t have any suspect information at this time,” said Spencer.

A crime scene photographer was taking photos of shoes, a bag and other miscellaneous objects during the investigation. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.