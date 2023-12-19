Landlord calls deputies on evicted tenants 

An upset landlord called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on a former tenant squatting in an apartment complex near Sandy Drive and Jakes Way in Canyon Country.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in the 18000 block of Grace Lane shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported that the residents were evicted and they were back at the location,” Borbon wrote Monday. “Upon deputies’ arrival, they contacted the witness who was with the suspect. They were desirous of prosecution, so the suspect was detained and arrested.”

After being arrested on suspicion of burglary, the man was released on his own recognizance.