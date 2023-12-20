Lanes closed on Lyons Avenue due to SoCal Edison project 

Multiple lanes were closed in both directions on Lyons Avenue near Wiley Canyon Road on Tuesday as construction workers were digging up parts of the street. According to Conrad Reynado, a senior district manager with Southern California Edison, construction workers were ensuring that sealant that was put in place as part of a previously announced SoCal Edison project did not break due to the rain that came down on Monday and Tuesday. Reynado said that this would be a one-time closure during the day and that lanes were set to open again by 10 p.m. Tuesday. SoCal Edison is scheduled to continue to work along Lyons Avenue from 8:30 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. through Aug. 30, 2024, according to a city of Santa Clarita news release.

Work on Lyons Avenue with an excavator blocks lanes in both directions near Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall on Tuesday, 121923. Dan Watson/The Signal Work on Lyons Avenue with an excavator blocks lanes in both directions near Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall on Tuesday, 121923. Dan Watson/The Signal Work on Lyons Avenue with an excavator blocks lanes in both directions near Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall on Tuesday, 121923. Dan Watson/The Signal Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal