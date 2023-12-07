Learning Post Academy to host informational meetings

News release

Learning Post Academy, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s independent study school, will hold informational meetings via Zoom for interested parents and students on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Learning Post Academy provides various independent study options to accommodate the needs of students seeking a flexible and independent learning environment. Learning Post Academy offers the following:

· Grades 7-12.

· Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited.

· National Collegiate Athletics Association approved.

· Online flexible learning environment.

· Advanced Placement classes.

· Clubs.

· Dual enrollment (take classes at the comprehensive school and online).

· COC College Now for 11th and 12th graders.

· One-on-one support.

· In-person and online tutoring.

· Counselors who specialize in college academics and athletics.

Interested families should register in advance through the links below. A confirmation email containing information to join the meeting will be sent upon registration.

• Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.: tinyurl.com/3fs563ue.

• Dec 12 at 7 p.m.: tinyurl.com/3rs5y7va.

To arrange a school tour, or for other questions, contact Juliet Fine at [email protected] or call 661-255-8338.