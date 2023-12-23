Man found unresponsive in vehicle  

A 47-year-old man who was found unresponsive was subsequently pronounced dead on the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue on Saturday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received the call at 9 a.m. about a man who was unresponsive in a white pickup truck, said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Residents and family members were present while the Los Angeles County Coroner was conducting its investigation into the cause of death at approximately 1 p.m.

A nearby resident who declined to provide their name lived in the same apartment complex and said that the man was a nice person who worked in construction.

“I said hi to him only once, and it’s crazy to see he’s no longer here,” said the resident.

No foul play is suspected.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

